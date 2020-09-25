 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Elm Creek def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18

Allison Weston Tournament=

Pool A=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-11, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11

Pool B=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

