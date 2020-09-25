Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elm Creek def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Allison Weston Tournament=
Pool A=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-11, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11
Pool B=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 25-20
