Friday’s Scores

10:05 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38

Bon Homme 33, Kimball/White Lake 0

Bridgewater-Emery 50, Flandreau 7

Canton 19, Lennox 6

Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14

DeSmet 44, Castlewood 6

Dell Rapids 20, Tri-Valley 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 8, Deubrook 6

Hanson 42, Baltic 0

Hill City 58, Newell 0

Howard 54, Irene-Wakonda 6

Lyman 48, Jones County/White River 12

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 22

O Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 8

Parkston 20, Gregory 14

Pierre 79, Spearfish 28

Platte-Geddes 34, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Redfield 33, Groton Area 7

Scotland 24, Menno/Marion 18

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Harrisburg 21

Sully Buttes 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Tea Area 34, Madison 14

Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0

Yankton 30, Mitchell 24, OT

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

