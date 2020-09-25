Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38
Bon Homme 33, Kimball/White Lake 0
Bridgewater-Emery 50, Flandreau 7
Canton 19, Lennox 6
Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14
DeSmet 44, Castlewood 6
Dell Rapids 20, Tri-Valley 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 8, Deubrook 6
Hanson 42, Baltic 0
Hill City 58, Newell 0
Howard 54, Irene-Wakonda 6
Lyman 48, Jones County/White River 12
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 22
O Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 8
Parkston 20, Gregory 14
Pierre 79, Spearfish 28
Platte-Geddes 34, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Redfield 33, Groton Area 7
Scotland 24, Menno/Marion 18
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Harrisburg 21
Sully Buttes 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Tea Area 34, Madison 14
Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0
Yankton 30, Mitchell 24, OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/