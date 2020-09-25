Kentucky lawmaker arrested during protests in Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker spent a night in jail after her arrest during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. State Rep. Attica Scott was arrested and charged Thursday evening with first-degree rioting, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts: unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. The Black lawmaker on Friday called the charges “ludicrous.” She says she’ll redouble her push for criminal justice reforms when the state’s Republican-led legislature reconvenes. Last month, the Louisville Democrat unveiled legislation she dubbed “Breonna’s Law.” It would ban no-knock search warrants in Kentucky and impose new requirements on police practices.