Louisiana deputy shoots, kills man in gunfire exchange

JENA, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who was shooting at deputies who tried to arrest him on a domestic violence warrant. A news release Friday said a LaSalle Parish sheriff’s deputy was slightly injured during the exchange of gunfire late Thursday with 29-year-old Jessie Hudnall of the Whitehall community near Jena. Police say that as deputies tried to arrest Hudnall, he fled to and barricaded himself inside a home. The statement does not say how the shooting started. It says Hudnall died at a hospital. The news release did not give his race or the deputy’s.