NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth. Rubins and two cosmonauts are in Star City, Russia, just outside Moscow. She’s preparing for a mid-October launch and a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Texas law allows U.S. astronauts to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot. Mission Control in Houston forwards the ballot to the space station, which Rubins then emails to the county clerk.