New sensory garden ready for campers at Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Camp High Hopes cut the ribbon on their new sensory garden Friday, giving campers fun ways campers to enhance and ignite their senses.

Camp High Hopes' new sensory garden features outdoor musical instruments, a water table, a wheelchair swing and much more.

Sarah Morgan, Advancement Director for Camp High Hopes said the garden has been in the works since 2017 after they felt they needed a free space for campers to play.

Morgan added while they hoped to have the garden open in the Spring for campers, she's excited the day is finally here.

"At camp, we have a lot of very structured activities. We have a start time. We have an end time. We have a goal and purpose behind all of those activities we do at camp. But we didn't have a place for them to have a free play space. And so that's really what we envisioned," said Morgan.

Chris Liberto, executive director for Camp High Hopes said while they were sad to have programs suspended due to COVID-19 earlier this year, they're excited to have campers back… with safety precautions.

"We're definitely sanitizing things a lot extra. We're keeping the campers in small groups as well. Which is really the primary thing we can do, it's what the American Camp Association recommends. And as much as our campers will allow, we'll have them mask when they're here," said Liberto.

Officials said they're thankful for the organizations that helped make the Sensory Garden possible.

Morgan said they hope to continue to add on to the Sensory Garden in the coming years.