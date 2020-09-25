NYPD should stop making traffic stops, attorney general says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is recommending the New York Police Department get out of the business of routine traffic enforcement. Attorney General Letitia James’ suggestion Friday would be a radical change that she says would prevent encounters like one last year in the Bronx that escalated quickly and ended with an officer fatally shooting a motorist. James argues that traffic stops for minor infractions often end in violence and that Allan Feliz’s death after he was pulled over for a seat belt violation “further underscores the need for this change.” The police department declined to comment on her suggestion.