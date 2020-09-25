Obama endorses Warnock in crowded Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama on Friday added his name to the list of prominent Democrats endorsing the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s special U.S. Senate election. The nod was among dozens of endorsements of Democratic candidates across the country released by Obama on Twitter. Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. He is one of 20 candidates challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler for the seat she was appointed to by Georgia’s governor 9 months ago. Even with broad support from party leaders, Warnock has been polling right behind Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins.