Pandemic-proof: Fall college football revived on West Coast

The Pac-12 has set a Nov. 6 start date for a seven-game football season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic. The conference’s CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The Mountain West announced it was coming back in the fall, too, targeting Oct. 24 to start an eight-game football season. Both conferences plan to hold their league championship games the weekend of Dec. 19. A college football season that seemed to be in peril six week ago could eventually have all 10 major conferences playing before Thanksgiving.