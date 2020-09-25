Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal prosecutor’s description of nine “discarded” military ballots found in the trash at a northeastern Pennsylvania elections office has been seized on by President Donald Trump and his supporters, despite any public evidence they were handled with nefarious intent. The U.S. attorney’s announcement of the investigation Thursday provided few details, but did mention the votes were for Trump. How the case was handled and subsequently promoted by the White House and the Trump campaign raises questions over whether the Justice Department is politicizing investigations related to ballots.