Q&A: Underwood on holiday album and her little drummer boy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Award for cutest collaboration of the year goes to Carrie Underwood and her 5-year-old son Isaiah. He provides adorable vocals on “Little Drummer Boy,” one of the 11 tracks on the country superstar’s new Christmas album, “My Gift,” out Friday. Isaiah isn’t the only guest on the album. John Legend appears on the original track he co-wrote, “Hallelujah,” and the album was produced by Greg Wells, who has worked with Katy Perry and Adele. “My Gift” was mostly recorded during the pandemic. Underwood and Legend recorded separately, trading vocals over email. In Zoom sessions, she co-wrote new songs and took direction from Wells, and the orchestra musicians wore masks while recording for the album.