Sept. 25: South Dakota reports 457 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 20,554 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 25, there are 3,507 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 216 since Sept. 24.

State health officials reported 235 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 16,596.

Currently, 194 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Six new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 216 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 81 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 65 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported six new cases, bringing its total to 554. Health officials say 502 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had five virus-related deaths thus far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,264 to 1,296. Health officials say 1,114 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 384 total positive cases. So far, 318 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had seven virus-related deaths reported.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 393 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 301 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.