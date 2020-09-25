South Sioux City police searching for missing endangered person

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- South Sioux City police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say Jaden Caro was reported missing on Sept. 24 at 9:09 p.m. and was last seen at approximately 5:00 a.m. that morning.

His last known locations are the Newton and Marshalltown areas and it is possible that he could be heading east to the Chicago area.

Caro would be driving a 2006 gray Hyundai Sonata with a Nebraska license plate reading 70Z545.

If located, or if anyone has information about his current whereabouts, please contact Inv. Clint Nelson with the South Sioux City Police Dept at (402) 494-7565.