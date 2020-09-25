South Sioux City schools confirm 42 total positive cases

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- School officials say they have confirmed 42 total students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the South Sioux City Community School District.

According to the school district, 25 of those cases are students and eight are among staff. The other seven cases are among contracted service providers and substitutes.

No additional information has been provided about these cases.

The district has been keeping track of COVID-19 cases among staff and students since the first day of school on Aug. 13.

The live document on the district's website says there were some staff and students confirmed cases between March 17 and Aug. 12, but those are not accounted for in these latest numbers.

The district says it has about 3,800 students, along with 700 staff members and contracted service providers.