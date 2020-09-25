The Latest: Vehicle runs into California protesters, 1 hurt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles say at least one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality Thursday night. A fire department spokesperson says an ambulance transported one patient to a hospital in unknown condition. Protests have broken out across the country following the announcement Wednesday that no police officers were directly charged in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. The Black woman was killed during a police raid in March. Police pulled back from a protest in Louisville on Thursday night after negotiating an ending with demonstrators.