Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. If the federal judge from Indiana is confirmed, it will allow Trump to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election. Trump, aiming to keep up some suspense, told reporters Friday evening that he had made a decision but did not reveal his pick. But the White House was telling GOP lawmakers that Barrett was the choice. Even before Trump unveils his pick, conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett.