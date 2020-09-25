GOP expecting Trump to tap Barrett for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has indicated to congressional Republicans that President Donald Trump will nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday. Trump, aiming to keep up some suspense, told reporters Friday evening that he had made a decision but did not reveal his pick. The choice of Barrett, if confirmed by the Senate, would allow Trump to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election. Even before Trump unveils his pick, conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett. They, like the president, are wasting little time moving to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.