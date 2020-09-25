US senators demand action after AP exposes palm oil abuses

Lawmakers say the U.S. government needs to ban the import of products made with child or forced labor after an Associated Press investigation found widespread exploitation in the palm oil industry. U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Ron Wyden spearheaded efforts to close a loophole in a federal law that had allowed the import of products made with forced labor. On Friday, they called on companies that buy goods tainted by labor abuses to be held accountable. An Associated Press investigation into the $65 billion palm oil industry found labor abuses among an invisible workforce consisting of millions of men, women and children from some of the poorest corners of Asia.