13 killed in van fire on highway in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 13 people have died after a passenger van overturned and caught fire on a highway heading to the port city of Karachi. Police say the van fell in a ditch after it was struck by an object from another vehicle late Saturday night. It was engulfed in flames after its fuel tank leaked. Rescuers recovered 13 charred bodies, including at least three children, while five people were pulled out alive, including a 1-year-old.