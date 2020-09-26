Car injures 2 protesters during California demonstration

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were struck by a car and injured during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest in Southern California on Saturday. The incident occurred in the city of Yorba Linda, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the injured people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was detained. The Orange County Register says the incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter were demonstrating and counter-protesters crossed a highway to confront them. Braun says there were 300 people total and at some point it was declared an unlawful assembly and people dispersed.