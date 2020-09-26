Drive-in concert gives Siouxlanders ‘cinematic concert experience’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Tyson Events Center is hosting another drive-in concert Saturday. This time, it features country artist Kane Brown.

After seeing success with their first drive-in concert with Metallica, leaders with Tyson Events Center said they wanted to bring back the event.

Enzo Carannante with the Tyson Events Center said the concert is pre-produced for one night only.

He adds people not only in Siouxland but across the country will be able to experience the concert as a cinematic experience.

"Right now has just been a really interesting time for the entertainment. So we've been, rather than sitting back and waiting for things to happen, we wanted to get creative. So, this is that new experience. You know, when we talk about events, we talk about the event experience. It's not just coming to a show. It's coming to experience a show. This is just a new way to experience it," said Carannante.

Carannante said folks attending the concert can listen through their FM radio similar to a drive-in movie.