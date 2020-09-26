Her words: Amy Coney Barrett on faith, precedent, abortion

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a former Notre Dame law professor and current judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, says she is a firm supporter of the Constitution. In 2016 she said in a speech to students: “we shouldn’t be putting people on the court that share our policy preferences. We should be putting people on the court who want to apply the Constitution.” President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he was nominating Barrett to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.