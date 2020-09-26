 Skip to Content

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris has inaugurated a park honoring a woman who fought for the liberation of slaves on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Mayor Anne Hidalgo also plans to erect a statue to the woman known as Solitude at the site, the city’s first statue honoring a Black woman. Amid global protests against monuments to white men linked to colonialism or the slave trade, French leaders have pushed instead to erect new monuments to more diverse, lesser-known historical figures. Solitude won her freedom after the French Revolution, then joined the resistance when Napoleon reinstated slavery. She was hanged in 1802.

