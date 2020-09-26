Polls open in Malaysian state in key test for embattled PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Polls have opened in Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state in a vote seen as a referendum for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s 7-month-old unelected government. The leader of the opposition-ruled state dissolved the Sabah assembly July 30 to seek early elections and thwart attempts by Muhyiddin’s ruling alliance to take over through lawmakers’ defections. The stakes are high for Muhyiddin after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim declared Wednesday he has secured majority support in Parliament to oust Muhyiddin and form a new national government. Muhyiddin has been struggling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition that has just a slim two-seat majority. Analysts say a Sabah victory will strengthen Muhyiddin’s hand while a loss will be a setback.