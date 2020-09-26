Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Adams Central Tournament=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14
Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20
Championship=
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal=
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25
Semifinal=
Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24
Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25
Seventh Place=
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-14
Allison Weston Invite=
Gold Division=
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21
Semifinal=
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-21
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-19
Arlington Invite=
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Bishop Neumann, 29-31, 26-24, 25-20
Omaha Roncalli def. Blair, 26-24, 25-19
Aurora Invite=
First Round=
Aurora def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-22
Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23
Bertrand Invitational=
Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17
Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10
Brady Eagle Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-19
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal=
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15
David City Invitational=
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-21
David City def. Aquinas, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13
David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4
David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7
Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley Invitational=
Pool B=
Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. Boyd County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23
St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12
St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-12
St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11
Hampton Tournament=
Championship=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15
Pool 1=
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-14
Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Pool 2=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16
Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9
Third Place=
Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13
Hershey Invite=
Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24
Holdrege Tournament=
Pool A=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 25-21, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23
Pool B=
Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-17
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16
McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14
Ravenna def. McCook, 25-17, 25-17
Louisville Booster Tournament=
Auburn def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-14
Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal=
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 28-26
Fifth Place=
Omaha Mercy def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-18
Semifinal=
Cedar Bluffs def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23
Douglas County West def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19
Third Place=
Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-14, 25-12
Mitchell Invite=
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-19
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-16
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-6
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21
Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-16, 25-16
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15
Nebraska Lutheran Tournament=
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-10
Nebraska Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16
Pius X Invitational=
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20
Gold Pool=
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 27-25
Green Pool=
Norris def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-13, 25-11
Potter-Dix Tournament=
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-20
Morrill def. Potter-Dix, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17
Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-15
Riverside Invite=
First Round=
Wood River def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13
Riverside Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20
Southern tournament=
Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-10
Malcolm def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-22
Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-22, 25-12
Sutherland Tournament=
Consolation=
Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-13
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-7
Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22
First Round=
Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18
Semifinal=
Overton def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-21
West Holt Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Tournament=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21
Semifinal=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
