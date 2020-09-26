 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:38 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-28, 25-19, 25-8, 25-20

Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-13, 25-5

Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19

Kimball/White Lake def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-10, 24-26, 25-20

Philip def. Edgemont, 17-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19

LMC Tournament=

First Round=

Faith def. Dupree, 25-5, 25-15

Sanford Pentagon Tournament=

Blue Division Pool Play=

Northwestern def. Dakota Valley, 2-1

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Parker, 2-1

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Western Christian, Iowa, 21

Orange Division Pool Play=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Winner, 2-1

Colman-Egan def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 2-1

Hamlin def. Parkston, 2-0

Parkston def. Tea Area, 2-1

Tea Area def. Hamlin, 2-1

Winner def. Colman-Egan, 2-0

Orange Division Tournament=

Consolation=

Parkston def. Colman-Egan, 2-0

Fifth Place=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Colman-Egan, 2-0

Semifinal=

Hamlin def. Winner, 2-0

Tea Area def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 2-1

Third Place=

Parkston def. Winner, 2-0

Championship=

Hamlin der. Tea Area, 2-1

Purple Division Pool A=

Alcester-Hudson def. Bon Homme, 2-1

Bon Homme def. Clark/Willow Lake, 2-1

Clark/Willow Lake def. Alcester-Hudson, 2-1

Purple Division Pool B=

Sioux Valley def. Alcester-Hudson, 2-1

Sioux Valley def. Bon Homme, 2-1

Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 2-1

Sioux Valley def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0

Purple Division Pool C=

Alcester-Hudson def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0

Clark/Willow Lake def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0

Red Division Pool Play=

Dell Rapids def. Freeman, 2-0

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Freeman, 2-0

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0

Mt. Vernon def. Dell Rapids, 2-0

Mt. Vernon def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

