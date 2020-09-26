Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-28, 25-19, 25-8, 25-20
Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-13, 25-5
Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19
Kimball/White Lake def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-10, 24-26, 25-20
Philip def. Edgemont, 17-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19
LMC Tournament=
First Round=
Faith def. Dupree, 25-5, 25-15
Sanford Pentagon Tournament=
Blue Division Pool Play=
Northwestern def. Dakota Valley, 2-1
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Parker, 2-1
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Western Christian, Iowa, 21
Orange Division Pool Play=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Winner, 2-1
Colman-Egan def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 2-1
Hamlin def. Parkston, 2-0
Parkston def. Tea Area, 2-1
Tea Area def. Hamlin, 2-1
Winner def. Colman-Egan, 2-0
Orange Division Tournament=
Consolation=
Parkston def. Colman-Egan, 2-0
Fifth Place=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Colman-Egan, 2-0
Semifinal=
Hamlin def. Winner, 2-0
Tea Area def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 2-1
Third Place=
Parkston def. Winner, 2-0
Championship=
Hamlin der. Tea Area, 2-1
Purple Division Pool A=
Alcester-Hudson def. Bon Homme, 2-1
Bon Homme def. Clark/Willow Lake, 2-1
Clark/Willow Lake def. Alcester-Hudson, 2-1
Purple Division Pool B=
Sioux Valley def. Alcester-Hudson, 2-1
Sioux Valley def. Bon Homme, 2-1
Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 2-1
Sioux Valley def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0
Purple Division Pool C=
Alcester-Hudson def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0
Clark/Willow Lake def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0
Red Division Pool Play=
Dell Rapids def. Freeman, 2-0
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Freeman, 2-0
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0
Mt. Vernon def. Dell Rapids, 2-0
Mt. Vernon def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/