Sept. 26: Iowa reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 2,846 more recoveries

(KTIV) -- There were 992 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 85,425.

The state's website says that of the 85,425 people who have tested positive, 65,440 have recovered. This is 2,846 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 19,985.

The state is reporting 8 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,311.

There were 57 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 334, up from 330. Of those hospitalizations, 84 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 6,411 new tests were given for a total of 771,756 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 5,380.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 64. To date, 4,097 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 50 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Twenty of those are county residents.