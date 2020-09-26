Sept. 26: Nebraska reports 434 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 43,596.

One new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 469.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 226 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,279 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 32,238 to 32,584 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 445, 434 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 401,533 of them have come back negative.

Burt County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department says Burt County has had 78 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 68 have recovered.

Burt County has reported one virus-related death.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had two more COVID-19 cases, for a total of 95.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

ELVPHD says Cuming County has had 144 positive cases so far. Officials say 92 of them have recovered.

One virus-related death has been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The state says this brings the county's total number of cases up to 2,208.

To date, Dakota County has had 44 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

To date, Dixon County has had 110 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Madison County has had 860 positive cases with 637 reported as recovered.

The county has had 7 virus-related deaths thus far.

Stanton County

Stanton County has had 52 positive cases so ar. Forty-two of them have recovered, according to the ELVPHD.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Stanton County.

Thurston County

The county has reported 308 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

A total of 165 cases have been reported in Wayne County thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.