Authorities: Man requested money to shoot Louisville police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who authorities accuse of requesting $30,000 to shoot police officers in Louisville in a social media video while he was brandishing a gun has been arrested. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 29-year-old Cortez Lamont Edwards made the statements Wednesday on a Facebook Live video. Authorities say Edwards, of Louisville, was requesting the money to shoot officers who were in the street in front of his residence during a disturbance. Authorities found Edwards when they executed a search warrant on his home Sunday. He has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.