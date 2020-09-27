Briar Cliff University Class of 2020 finally walks across the stage

SIOUX CITY (kTIV) -- The Briar Cliff University class of 2020 waited years to walk across the stage at commencement, and this year they had to wait an extra several months.

Sunday, grads finally got to wrap up their college years.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Tyson Event Center this year to ensure social distancing and other safety measures.

A new adaptation to all BCU sanctioned events is the Charger Health Check.

It was required that each attendee complete the online survey and show they're approved bill of health before entering the event center.

Each graduate was permitted a maximum of four guests, and the ceremony was livestreamed for those who could not or were not able to attend.

University President Rachelle Karstens said commencement has always been her favorite day of the year.

"It's even more special this year because of everything our students have been dealing with, not only the end of their final semester of college, but the delayed graduation, the change in location, the change in dates, etcetera. So we're just so excited to be here and celebrate their achievements," said Karstens.

Leaders said the commencement ceremony was a welcomed part of this year's homecoming celebrations.