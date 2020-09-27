Cooler weather has arrived along with shower chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front brought down those temperatures today and some of us even got some light showers in the early part of the day.

It was also a cloudier day, with breezy winds. Wind gusts have been pushing through around 30 mph.

Those wind gusts will continue tonight and tomorrow.

We also have another chance of some showers tonight.

It will also be cloudy and cooler, with a low in the mid 40s.

Monday will be a good time to pull out those sweaters.

We start off our morning with temperatures in the 50s, and only make it to a high in the low 60s.

The sky will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday takes us back into the low 70s, with some sunshine.

But Wednesday drops us into the mid 60s, with breezy wind again, and mostly sunny skies.

Monday won’t be the coolest day we see this week, tune in to News 4 to see how much cooler we will get.