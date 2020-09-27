Drive-thru Relay for Life fundraiser helps support survivors and those fighting cancer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Relay for Life of Siouxland hosted their annual fundraiser to support survivors and those fighting cancer.

Though the fundraiser normally features a walk, due to COVID-19 it had to be scaled down to a drive-thru fundraiser.

Siouxlanders could drive up to a Step in Thyme and purchase to-go packaged meal boxes.

Folks could also purchase luminary bags to place in their yard to light up in remembrance of survivors and those fighting cancer.

"During the trying time of COVID, a lot of people are afraid to just come out and be part of the community. This is desperately needed to make sure people remember that they're not forgotten and we're still fighting for a cure for them," said Chuck Achuff.

One survivor and volunteer said it's nice to see the community come out in support of their cause.

"It's obviously personal to me. I've lost relatives and friends from it. I also have friends who are surviving with me. And it's just great to get together and celebrate friendship," said Heather Spieler.

Leaders with the fundraiser said while they weren't sure if it would be able to happen this year due to COVID, they're were happy to be able to put something together.