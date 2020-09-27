Former Indian minister Jaswant Singh dies at age 82

NEW DELHI (AP) — Jaswant Singh, a veteran Indian politician who served as defense minister, finance minister and external affairs minister during his career, has died. He was 82. A statement by an Indian army-run hospital said Singh was admitted to the hospital in June for multiple ailments and died of cardiac arrest early Sunday. Singh was an officer in the Indian army but resigned in the 1960s to pursue a career in politics. He was among the founding members of the current Hindu nationalist ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP. He was a lawmaker in India’s Parliament nine times and served as minister for defense, finance and external affairs between 1998 through 2004. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened by his demise.”