French president says longtime Belarus leader ‘must go’

PARIS (AP) — France is stepping up the pressure on Belarus’ longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko, with President Emmanuel Macron telling a prominent French weekly that “Lukashenko must go.” The European Union said Thursday it does not recognize Lukashenko as president of Belarus because of doubts surrounding last month’s presidential election, which prompted weeks of protests and a violent government crackdown on demonstrators. Macron was quoted in Sunday’s Journal du Dimanche newspaper as saying “it’s clear that Lukashenko should go.” He said the Belarusian leadership is “an authoritarian power that can’t manage to accept the logic of democracy and is clinging on by force.”