Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for chase that injured deputy

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A Manchester man who hit a pedestrian and then led authorities on a chase through several Iowa counties has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Thirty-year-old Kevin Krapfl Jr. was sentenced recently after he pleaded guilty to four charges, including causing a serious injury with a vehicle. Krapfl was accused of hitting a pedestrian in Oelwein on April 18 and leading authorities on a chase. The pursuit ended when Krapfl’s car hit a patrol car driven by Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy Dan Walter, who was seriously injured.