Israelis mark Yom Kippur under ‘painful’ virus lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — The solemn Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which annually sees Israeli life grind to a halt, is taking place in a nation already under a sweeping coronavirus lockdown. Every year, businesses shut down, roads empty out and even radio and TV stations go silent as the faithful hold intensive prayers of atonement on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The more secular-minded can be seen riding bikes or even picnicking on deserted highways. But this year all non-essential businesses have already been forced to close, and Israelis must stay within 1,000 meters (yards) of their homes. Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Sunday.