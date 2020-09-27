National Field Archery Association hosts week of archery

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) -- Archers from around the US and even outside the country gathered in Yankton, South Dakota for a week full of archery.

"Everybody's wanting to do something, we thought what can we put together?" said Bruce Cull, President of the National Field Archery Association Foundation.

From the Outdoor National Field Championships to the USA Archery Indoor National Finals, the National Field Archery Association hosted 5 different archery events in the span of just one week.

The NFAA Outdoor National Field Championships, NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships, the First Dakota Classic, NFAA Indoor National Championship, and the USA Archery Indoor National Finals were all held throughout the wee720

Archers said it's great to see everyone come out for the not only the fun of competition… but time with each other as well.

"I mean that's everything. Being able to go out to dinner with somebody you just won or lost a match to, that's one thing that makes archery great. Being able to just hang out with friends, and we got the whole week to hang out with a bunch of different people, it's just great," said James Lutz, archer from Wisconsin.

Another archer said it's fun to be able to have that common interest in archery with those from all over.

"It's really cool because you make a lot of new friends and just meet people all over the country and even out of the country. I have a friend from Canada here actually. So, it's a lot of fun to be with other people." said Hatley Hetletved, archer from North Dakota.

President of the NFAA Bruce Cull adds while normally each of the competitions are hosted separately… they've had a great response from the community.

"We combined three of our nationals and a fourth major tournament all into one week of archery. And we've had overwhelmingly good success. We've had over 800 registrants for the tournaments. And people are having a lot of fun and they're feeling a little bit of normalcy again with light at the end of the tunnel," said Cull.

Archers said overall, they're just excited to get out and shoot.

Cull adds because of the success of the week… future archery competitions could be held together like these in the future.