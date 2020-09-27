Pakistan says Indian fire kill 1 soldier in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says Indian troops opened fire across the border in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing one soldier. In a statement, it said Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts where the fire originated, causing “substantial damage” on the Indian side but gave no details. The Indian army says its troops “befittingly” responded to Pakistani firing and shelling along the Line of Control on Saturday in southern Rajouri district. It reported no damage or casualties. India and Pakistan routinely accused each other of unprovoked attacks along the tense Kashmir frontier in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Kashmir is split between the nuclear-armed rivals and both claim it in its entirety.