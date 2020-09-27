Qatar Airways says losses reach $1.9B amid pandemic, boycott

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways is reporting revenue losses of $1.9 billion for the past year, blaming the coronavirus pandemic, its liquidation of shares in Air Italy and the ongoing boycott of Doha by four Arab nations for the major losses. The state-owned carrier also blamed new accounting rules for further adding to losses it announced on Sunday. The coronavirus pandemic halted global aviation for months, which only has begun to pick back up. Qatar also has been targeted by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a boycott since June 2017. That boycott continues today.