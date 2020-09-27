 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
12:02 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Sioux County def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Adams Central Tournament=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14

Gering def. Centura, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20

Championship=

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal=

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 27-25

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-16, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-19, 25-11

Semifinal=

Broken Bow def. Adams Central, 25-21, 26-24

Superior def. Gering, 25-15, 27-25

Seventh Place=

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-14

Allison Weston Invite=

Gold Division=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21

Semifinal=

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-23, 25-21

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 25-21, 25-8

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-19

Arlington Invite=

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-15

Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-7, 25-18

Blair def. Arlington, 2-0

Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Roncalli def. Bishop Neumann, 29-31, 26-24, 25-20

Omaha Roncalli def. Blair, 26-24, 25-19

Aurora Invite=

Championship=

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 31-29

Consolation Semifinal=

Bennington def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23

Sidney def. Crete, 25-14, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Bennington def. Sidney, 25-19, 25-23

First Round=

Aurora def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23

Waverly def. Crete, 25-10, 25-7

Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-20, 25-15

Third Place=

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-15

Axtell Invitational=

Diller-Odell def. Axtell, Kan., 2-0

Diller-Odell def. Linn, Kan., 2-0

Diller-Odell def. Valley Heights, Kan., 2-0

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-9

Frankfort, Kan. def. Tri County, 26-24, 29-27

St John’s Catholic, Kan. def. Tri County, 25-16, 24-26, 28-25

Championship=

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-20

Bertrand Invitational=

Bertrand def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-17

Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-6

Giltner def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Giltner, 25-11, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-10

Brady Eagle Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-19

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal=

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15

Semifinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-23, 27-25

David City Invitational=

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-21

David City def. Aquinas, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13

David City def. Central City, 25-12, 25-4

David City def. North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 25-18

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-15, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-7

Shelby/Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley Invitational=

Pool A=

Archbishop Bergan def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-19

West Point-Beemer def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Pool B=

Boyd County def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. Randolph, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. Boyd County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23

St. Paul def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12

St. Paul def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-12

St. Paul def. Randolph, 25-6, 25-11

Hampton Tournament=

Championship=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-15

Pool 1=

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-14

Hampton def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-15

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18

Pool 2=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-23, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Silver Lake, 25-14, 25-16

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-9

Third Place=

Mead def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-13

Hershey Invite=

Ainsworth def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 26-24

Holdrege Tournament=

Pool A=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 2-0

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Scottsbluff, 2-0

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 25-21, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-23

Minden def. Scottsbluff, 2-0

Pool B=

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-17

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16

McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

McCook def. Holdrege, 3-1

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-14

Ravenna def. McCook, 25-17, 25-17

Louisville Booster Tournament=

Auburn def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-14

Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18

Douglas County West def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 25-21

Johnson County Central def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18

Championship=

Douglas County West def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-17, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal=

Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 28-26

Omaha Mercy def. Weeping Water, 2-0

Fifth Place=

Omaha Mercy def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal=

Cedar Bluffs def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23

Douglas County West def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Weeping Water def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Third Place=

Auburn def. Johnson County Central, 25-14, 25-12

Mitchell Invite=

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-16

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-6

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21

Mitchell def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-16, 25-16

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15

Nebraska Lutheran Tournament=

Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-10

Nebraska Lutheran def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16

Pius X Invitational=

Championship=

Elkhorn def. Norris, 29-27, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12

Gold Pool=

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 2-0

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 27-25

Green Pool=

Millard North def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-19

Norris def. Gretna, 2-0

Norris def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-13, 25-11

Third Place=

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20

Potter-Dix Tournament=

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-20

Morrill def. Potter-Dix, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17

Perkins County def. Crawford, 25-23, 25-20

Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-21, 25-15

Perkins County def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-14

Riverside Invite=

Championship=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-21

First Round=

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-8, 25-15

Wood River def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-13

Semifinal=

Lutheran High Northeast def. O’Neill, 25-17, 25-6

Third Place=

O’Neill def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-18

Riverside Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Wood River def. Nebraska Christian, 11-25, 25-20, 25-17

Semifinal=

Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20

Southern tournament=

Malcolm def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-10

Malcolm def. Southern, 25-19, 25-18

Southern def. Heartland

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-15

Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-22

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-22, 25-12

Sutherland Tournament=

Championship=

Overton def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation=

Southwest def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-13

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-7

Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-22

First Round=

Chase County def. Southwest, 33-31, 22-25, 25-18

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-15

South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18

Semifinal=

Overton def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-21

South Loup def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25

Third Place=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21

West Holt Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-18

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Tournament=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5

Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21

Championship=

Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-15, 25-23

Pierce def. Madison, 25-3, 25-5

Semifinal=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17

Wayne def. CWC, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Homer def. Madison, 25-21, 25-10

Third Place=

CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content