Sept. 27: Iowa reports 804 new cases, 342 recoveries

(KTIV)-- There were 804 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 86,229.

The state's website says that of the 86,229 people who have tested positive, 65,782 have recovered. This is 342 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 20,447.

The state is reporting 4 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,315.

There were 57 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 343, up from 334. Of those hospitalizations, 89 are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 6,943 new tests were given for a total of 778,699 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 5,458.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, leaving the county's death toll to 64. To date, 4,104 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 52 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. 23 of those are county residents.