Sept. 27: Nebraska reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 44,063

One new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 470.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 224 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,280 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 32,584 to 32,824 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 448,666 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 404,298 of them have come back negative.