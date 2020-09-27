Sept. 27: South Dakota reports 412 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 21,541 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 27, there are 3,790 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 48 since Sept. 26.

State health officials reported 357 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 17,530.

Currently, 216 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 218 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 84 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 68 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 563. Health officials say 509 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had five virus-related deaths thus far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,331 to 1,355. Health officials say 1,1350 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 402 total positive cases. So far, 328 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had seven virus-related deaths reported.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 413 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 319 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.