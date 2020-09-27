South Dakota reports nearly 2,900 COVID-19 cases in 7 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 412 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, for a total of 2,849 positive tests in seven days and 21,541 cases since the pandemic began. The number of active cases increased by 48, to a record 3,790. Hospitalizations rose by three to 216 and the death toll remained unchanged at 218, The update showed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnehaha County in the last day, followed by Pennington County with 62, Codington County with 30, Brown County with 29, Lincoln County with 24 and Meade County with 18. The COVID Tracking Project list South Dakota second in the country behind North Dakota in the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks,