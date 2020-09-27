Tribes see ballot collection as a lifeline in Indian Country

NIXON, Nev. (AP) — Tribes see ballot collection as a critical way to boost historically low Native American turnout, but it’s become a flashpoint in the November election. Nevada has a new law that allows people to fill out their ballots and let someone else return them on their behalf. President Donald Trump’s campaign asserts that so-called ballot harvesting will lead to fraud. Advocates say removing restrictions on ballot collection will help Native Americans who don’t have a way to get to a polling place or a post office to return their mail-in ballot. They hope it prevents the coronavirus pandemic from compounding barriers to voting for Native Americans.