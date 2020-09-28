12 Siouxland schools featured in this weeks Iowa football rankings

12 Siouxland schools featured in this weeks Iowa football rankingsNew
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Southeast Polk (11) 4-0 143 1
- Urbandale (3) 5-0 129 2
- Ankeny (1) 4-1 118 4
- West Des Moines Dowling 3-1 99 3
- Pleasant Valley 5-0 93 5
- Waukee 3-2 69 8
- Dubuque Hempstead 4-1 59 9
- Iowa City West 2-0 40 7
- Dubuque Senior 3-2 21 NR
- Johnston 3-2 15 6
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 6. Sioux City East 6. Fort Dodge 5. Bettendorf 5. West Des Moines Valley 4. Cedar Falls 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Indianola 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 5-0 123 1
- Dallas Center-Grimes (4) 4-0 118 T3
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2) 5-0 112 2
- Harlan 5-0 103 T3
- Washington (2) 5-0 97 5
- Davenport Assumption 5-0 78 6
- Webster City 5-0 53 7
- Decorah 5-0 46 8
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 26 9
- Manchester West Delaware 5-1 18 10
Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 16. Nevada 12. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 10. Grinnell 7.Eldridge North Scott 5. Fort Madison 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Williamsburg (4) 5-0 131 2
- Inwood West Lyon (3) 5-0 128 1
- Monroe PCM (5) 5-0 126 3
- Central Lyon-GLR (3) 5-0 119 4
- Mount Vernon 5-0 84 6
- Monticello 4-0 62 7
- Waukon 3-1 47 8
- Camanche 4-1 45 9
- Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1 21 10
- Sioux Center 4-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Atlantic 16. Spirit Lake 11. State Center West Marshall 8. Solon 6. Maquoketa 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- O-A BCIG (13) 5-0 142 1
- Van Meter (1) 5-0 130 3
- Underwood 5-0 114 4
- Sigourney-Keota (1) 5-0 93 5
- Jewell South Hamilton 5-0 72 7
- Emmetsburg 5-0 68 6
- Pleasantville 5-0 64 8
- Southeast Valley 5-0 50 NR
- South Central Calhoun 4-1 39 2
- Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 34 10
Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 9. Waterloo Columbus 4. Durant 3. Dyersville Beckman 1. Truro Interstate 35 1. Mediapolis 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Grundy Center (8) 5-0 140 1
- St. Ansgar (3) 5-0 133 2
- Iowa City Regina (3) 4-1 109 3
- Calmar South Winneshiek (1) 5-0 107 4
- Edgewood-Colesburg 5-0 92 5
- Britt West Hancock 4-1 74 7
- Logan-Magnolia 4-1 53 T9
- Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4-1 38 6
- Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4-1 35 T9
- Lisbon 3-2 12 8
Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 9. Belle Plaine 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Moville Woodbury Central 4. Riverside Highland 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Bellevue 1. West Fork, Sheffield 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
- Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 3-0 131 2
(tie) Audubon (5) 5-0 131 1
- Remsen Saint Mary's 5-0 111 3
- Anita CAM 5-0 98 4
- Montezuma (1) 5-0 74 T5
- Newell-Fonda 5-0 67 7
- Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 66 T5
- Easton Valley 5-0 61 8
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 32 9
(tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0 32 10
Others receiving votes: Janesville 14. East Mills 4. North English English Valleys 3. Martensdale-St. Marys 1.