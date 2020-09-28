A cool night ahead with maybe even a bit of frost later this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a cool start to a workweek that will be very different to what we were feeling last week.

The showers that have been in northwest Iowa during the afternoon on Monday should come to an end by midnight with lows heading down to around 40.

We’re likely to see some morning clouds on Tuesday but then some clearing should take place with highs getting warmer into the low 70s.

That will be the warmest of the days to come because despite a lot of sunshine on Wednesday we’ll only see highs get into the mid 60s and it will be windy as well.

Thursday night into Friday morning appears to be the coldest of the nights ahead and frost will be a possibility.

