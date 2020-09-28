Coronavirus remakes South Koreans’ Thanksgiving traditions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The coronavirus is forcing South Koreans to celebrate their Thanksgiving holiday differently this year. Health authorities are discouraging travel during the five-day Chuseok autumn holidays that begin Wednesday because of concern that people could spread the virus. While some residents in the Seoul area say they aren’t planning to visit relatives, tourist officials say bookings are up in resort areas. Welfare workers in one southeastern town are helping elderly residents send video greetings to families who aren’t able to visit. Chung Seong-ran assured her daughter she is doing fine in her 15-second video, which her daughter said made her feel happy.