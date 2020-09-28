Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Revelations that President Donald Trump is personally liable for more than $400 million in debt is casting a shadow over his presidency that ethics experts say raises national security concerns that he could be manipulated to sway U.S. policy by organizations and individuals he’s indebted to. Former White House ethics attorney Richard Painter says Trump’s debt load — coupled with a series of bankruptcies by Trump-owned companies — raises the question: Why have lenders been willing to loan the president such enormous amounts of cash?