 Skip to Content

Greek police accuse 33 people of helping migrant smuggling

6:12 am National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police are accusing 35 people — all foreign nationals and all but two of them members of non-governmental organizations — of a variety of serious crimes for allegedly facilitating the clandestine arrival of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey. Police opened a felony case file against 33 members of four NGOs and two other “third country nationals” on suspicion of crimes including espionage, violation of state secrets, creation of and participation in a criminal organization and violations of the migration law. Neither the names of the NGOs nor the nationalities of those involved were made public.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content